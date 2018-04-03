Jio Payments Bank commences operations after receiving RBI's approval

The Reserve today said has commences its services from Tuesday.

was one of the 11 applicants which were issued in-principle approval for setting up a in August 2015.

" Limited has commenced operations as a with effect from April 3, 2018," RBI said in a notification.

Telecom was the first to begin payment services in November 2016.

Paytm founder promoted Paytm began operations from May 2017 last year while FINO Limited kicked-off in in June last year.

Birla group's Idea was the latest in this space whose operations were started from February 22 this year.

While, the Department of Posts, which also got a license for a payment is yet to start its services formally, who is running services on pilot basis currently.

are being promoted by the Reserve to further financial inclusion by giving services such as small savings accounts, payment or to migrant labour workforce, low income households, small businesses and unorganised sector entities as well as other users.