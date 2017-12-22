Jio's Happy New Year offer: 1.2 GB daily 4G data for 28 days from Rs 199

Telecom disrupter updated their recharge plans once again with a Happy New Year plan, which will give higher data benefits to users, said the company.

"The MRP 199 plan provides free voice, unlimited data (1.2 GB high speed per day), unlimited SMS and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days. For high data users, the MRP 299 plan offers free voice, unlimited data (2 GB high speed per day), unlimited SMS and access to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days," said the company in a note.

Jio Prime memberships were doled out in March this year for an annual fee of Rs 99. Jio has been consistently moving towards changing data usage patterns by offering a slew dirt cheap data services forcing other telecom players to reset their offers.

Currently, Jio has over 130 million subscribers and despite a slowdown in adding new customers, it has been steadily increasing its market share in telecom sector. The company accounted for nearly 14 per cent market share, by adjusted gross revenue, in the second quarter ended September 30.

The updated offer introduces a new pricing slab of Rs 199 and Rs 299 respectively while reducing the data limit of the Rs 149 plan to 4 GB from 4.2 GB earlier. While different price points will give Jio access to a variety of users, it is not clear as to what benefits non-Prime users will get.