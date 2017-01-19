Jio to continue disruptive tariffs for data, free voice calls post Mar 17

users have been enjoying company's free data and calls offer, which is valid till March 2017. And it seems like the party is not getting over anytime soon.

As reported in the Economic Times, -- owned by business tycoon -- is mulling over a new tariff plan under which the will continue to experience Jio's high-speed data at nominal rates and free calls for another three month i.e. till June 2017, post the expiry of new year offer that is valid till March 2017.

has acquired a mammoth subscriber base of 72 million, which is a major achievement considering the fact that the services were launched 4 months back i.e. in September 2016. But, the analysts believe that is still not the primary connection for majority of these and the company may lose a huge share of its once the normal tariffs will come into play.

“We expect many will go back to using their primary number if the (free) offer is withdrawn, and could well lose over half its if it starts charging more without fixing the call drop problem,” said Chris Lane, a senior analyst at US brokerage, Bernstein.

Offering a nominal price for data - lower than what it had announced in September -with voice free may prevent a sharp drop in customers, and the operator can still start its payment cycles, said analysts.

Thus, the nominal charges for data with free voice calls will help to retain it's subscriber base to a larger extent.