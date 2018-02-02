Jio tops 4G speed in Nov for 11th straight month; beats rivals Voda, Airtel

-
ALSO READMega deal between Ambanis to help Reliance Jio take on Bharti Airtel While Jio, Airtel fight, Idea takes lead with highest 4G upload speed Reliance Jio adds 5.9 million users in September Jio turns one: Within 12 months, Reliance Jio's data play has transformed Indian telecom New Year disruption plan: Now, Reliance Jio moves to broadband, TV space
-
Reliance Jio topped the chart of 4G broadband service providers for the 11th straight month by recording a peak download speed of 25.6 mbps for November 2017, data published by telecom regulator Trai showed today. Vodafone, the closest competitor to Jio, registered a top download speed of 10 megabit per second (mbps) followed by Bharti Airtel 9.8 mbps and Idea Cellular 7 mbps in November 2017, as per Trai data. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio rebuts JioCoin reports, clarifies it has not launched any app In October, Jio had registered a top speed of 21.8 mbps. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its 'MySpeed' application on a real-time basis. In terms of upload speed, Vodafone overtook Idea Cellular in November by registering a speed of 6.9 mbps.
Idea logged a peak upload speed of 6.6 mbps, followed by Jio which registered a speed of 4.9 mbps. Airtel recorded an upload speed of 4 mbps. ALSO READ: JioCoin: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio denies launch of digital currency app In October, Idea had topped the chart by registering the highest upload speed of 7.1 mbps.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU