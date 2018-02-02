Jio tops 4G speed in Nov for 11th straight month; beats rivals Voda, Airtel

topped the chart of 4G service providers for the 11th straight month by recording a peak download speed of 25.6 mbps for November 2017, data published by telecom regulator Trai showed today. Vodafone, the closest competitor to Jio, registered a top download speed of 10 megabit per second (mbps) followed by 9.8 mbps and 7 mbps in November 2017, as per Trai data. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio rebuts JioCoin reports, clarifies it has not launched any app In October, Jio had registered a top speed of 21.8 mbps. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its 'MySpeed' application on a real-time basis. In terms of upload speed, overtook in November by registering a speed of 6.9 mbps.

Idea logged a peak upload speed of 6.6 mbps, followed by Jio which registered a speed of 4.9 mbps. Airtel recorded an upload speed of 4 mbps. In October, Idea had topped the chart by registering the highest upload speed of 7.1 mbps.