Reliance Jio upgrades plans with Happy New Year offer

Telecom disrupter Jio updated its recharge plans once again with a Happy New Year plan that will give higher data benefits to users, it said.





“The MRP 199 plan provides free voice, unlimited data (1.2-GB high-speed 4G data a day), unlimited and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days. For high data users, the MRP 299 plan offers free voice, unlimited data (2-GB high-speed 4G data a day), unlimited and access to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days,” said the company.

Jio Prime memberships were doled out in March this year for an annual fee of Rs 99. Jio has been consistently moving towards changing data usage patterns by offering a slew of cheap data services, forcing other telecom players to reset their offers. The updated offer introduces new pricing slabs of Rs 199 and Rs 299, while reducing the data limit of the Rs 149 plan to 4 GB from 4.2 GB earlier. While different price points will give Jio access to a variety of users, it is not clear as to what benefits non-Prime users will get.

Currently, Jio has more than 130 million subscribers. Despite a slowdown in adding new customers, it has been steadily increasing its market share in the telecom sector. The company accounted for nearly 14 per cent market share by adjusted gross revenue in the second quarter ended September 30.