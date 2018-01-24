Jio, Vodafone, Airtel put their best pitch forward to woo consumers

Scroll down a screen or turn a page, it is impossible to miss the rash of offers that telecom companies are laying out for consumers. And their deals do not just bring in the best-priced packages, but a slew of entertainment options as well—from Amazon and Netflix subscriptions to free movie and music downloads.

Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and Idea are all cashing in on the voice and data revolution, hoping to differentiate their brands and build a universe of loyal consumers. But in doing that, say brand experts, they are turning into indistinguishable versions of each other instead of ...