JK Cement presses 'change' button, rolls out plan to understand segments

Cement maker JK Cements is realigning its customer and go-to-market strategy by moving closer to buyers.

It has rolled out a group-wide transformation project — “Nirmaan” — to develop in-depth understanding of various segments and applications to be able to come up with innovative products and solutions. As part of the project, the company has invested heavily in re-training its people in data tools to further improve its market intelligence capabilities. “With project ‘Nirmaan,’ we aim to enhance our customer base through better-managed ...