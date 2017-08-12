JK Cement Q1 profit up 30% at Rs 79 cr on higher revenue

on Saturday reported 30.38 per cent rise in its standalone net to Rs 79.34 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal, mainly on account of higher revenue.

Its net in the April-June period of last fiscal was Rs 60.85 crore, Ltd said in a filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,208.43 crore as against Rs 1,039.80 crore in the year-ago period, up 16.21 per cent.

Its total expenses during the first quarter (Q1) of 2017 -18 rose 15.26 per cent to Rs 1,123.77 crore, compared to Rs 974.94 crore in the April-June period of 2016-17.

The company is the second largest manufacturer of white in the country, with an annual capacity of 6,00,000 tonnes, according to its website.

It also claims to be the second largest producer of wall putty in the country with an annual installed capacity of 700,000 tonnes.