JK Cement Q2 net surges over two-fold to Rs 93 cr

JK Cement on Saturday reported over two-fold increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 93.14 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 40.91 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.
Total standalone revenue of the company rose to Rs 1,142.05 crore in July-September quarter this fiscal from Rs 1,082.22 crore during the same period last year.
The firm, part of the $4 billion JK Group, operates integrated cement facilities at Sirohi (Rajasthan), Durg (Chhatisgarh), Kalol and Surat (Gujarat) and Jharli (Haryana).
