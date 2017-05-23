JK Paper lines up $100 mn in capex; IFC to invest $50 mn in programme

JK Paper Limited (JKPL) has lined up around $100 million for investment and (capex). The project will be backed by an investment of around $50 million by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

is a leading Indian producer of office papers, packaging boards, printing and writing papers, and speciality papers.

The proposed project consists of for capacity and efficiency improvement at the two existing plants and refinancing of existing debt.

IFC's investment aims to help the company improve its productivity and restructure its balance sheet, in the process preparing the company to capitalise on growth opportunities expected to be available in the sector in the short to medium term.

The total project cost is estimated at approximately $100 million. The proposed investment is in the form of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 335 crore ($50 million equivalent).

The project locations are at the company's two plants — Central Pulp Mill (CPM) located at Fort Songadh near Surat, in Gujarat, and JK Paper Mill (JKPM) near Rayagada, in Odisha.

This would help the company to consolidate and strengthen its domestic capacity in the sector and enhance manufacturing capabilities, thus improving its competitiveness against imports.

The project will support the company's efforts to make its plants more energy efficient by reducing the usage of water and coal. In addition, the project supports a company that now plants more trees than it consumes, consequently helping to mitigate climate change and making JK Paper a net green company.

JK Paper has two integrated pulp and paper facilities — CPM and JKPM.

The current production capacity at CPM is 160,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of paper and paper board. JKPM has a capacity of 295,000 tpa of paper. At CPM, about 26,000 tpa of bamboo is purchased from tribal villages that have been given bamboo harvesting rights by the Gujarat Forest Department. Further, about 202,000 tpa of wood (Eucalyptus, Casurina and Subabool/Leucaena leucocephala) is procured directly from farmers engaged in farm forestry on a guaranteed fixed price purchase basis at mill gate.

In all, the plant needs 250,000 tpa of wood and the shortfall is made up by imported pulp. CPM purchases the wood from about 2,500 farmers representing a farm forestry acreage of about 50,000 hectares (ha). At JKPM, no bamboo is currently being procured or harvested. Previously, JKPM used to undertake bamboo working and harvesting in forests under a bamboo harvesting concession from the Odisha Forest Department.

About 1,000,000 tpa of farm forestry wood is procured at JKPM directly from farmers, suppliers who procure from farmers, and two cooperatives of tribal farmers who undertake farm forestry through the cooperatives.

The cooperatives have about 2,100 members. JKPM's farm forestry programme for private individual farmers is spread over an acreage of more than 100,000 ha and farm forestry through cooperatives is over an acreage of about 2,400 ha.