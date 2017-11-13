JK Paper Q2 net up 29% to Rs 56 cr on lower finance costs

Paper Manufacturer on Monday reported a rise of 29 per cent in its net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

According to the company, its net profit for the period under review increased to Rs 56.63 crore from Rs 43.96 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

"Better product and market mix, improved operating efficiencies and lower finance costs have contributed to better performance," said Harsh Pati Singhania, Vice Chairman and Managing Director,

"Reduction in finance cost is the outcome of continued deleveraging, lower rate of interest and better working capital management. The company will remain focused on this."