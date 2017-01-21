JK Paper Q3 profit doubles to Rs 35.89 crore

has reported over two-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 35.89 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2016, on account of higher sales volume and improved realisations.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 13.14 crore for the October-December quarter of previous fiscal, said in a filing. Its total income from operations during the period under review was up 5.73 per cent to Rs 670.89 crore as against Rs 634.49 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Vice Chairman & Managing Director said: “The continuous improvement in performance is mainly due to enriched product mix, lower input cost and better operating efficiency. The result is in line with the current positive outlook of Indian Paper Industry.”