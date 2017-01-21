Company
JK Paper Q3 profit doubles to Rs 35.89 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 13.14 cr for Oct-Dec quarter of previous fiscal, JK Paper said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JK Paper has reported over two-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 35.89 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2016, on account of higher sales volume and improved realisations.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 13.14 crore for the October-December quarter of previous fiscal, JK Paper said in a BSE filing. Its total income from operations during the period under review was up 5.73 per cent to Rs 670.89 crore as against Rs 634.49 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal. 

JK Paper Vice Chairman & Managing Director H P Singhania said: “The continuous improvement in performance is mainly due to enriched product mix, lower input cost and better operating efficiency. The result is in line with the current positive outlook of Indian Paper Industry.”

