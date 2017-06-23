JLF to take Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's loan account to S4A
Company says proposal for sale of its co-generation power business has been shelved
Reuters
June 23, 2017 Last Updated at 18:01 IST
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
today said that the Joint Lenders' Forum decided that company's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets' (S4A).
Company says bankers shall evaluate and formulate resolution plan as envisaged in scheme for implementation.
