Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HTC Global acquires US firm Ciber Inc for $93 million
Business Standard

JLF to take Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's loan account to S4A

Company says proposal for sale of its co-generation power business has been shelved

Reuters 

Sugar

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar today said that the Joint Lenders' Forum decided that company's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets' (S4A).

Company says proposal for sale of its co-generation power business has been shelved.

Company says bankers shall evaluate and formulate resolution plan as envisaged in scheme for implementation.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

JLF to take Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's loan account to S4A

Company says proposal for sale of its co-generation power business has been shelved

Company says proposal for sale of its co-generation power business has been shelved
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar today said that the Joint Lenders' Forum decided that company's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets' (S4A).

Company says proposal for sale of its co-generation power business has been shelved.

Company says bankers shall evaluate and formulate resolution plan as envisaged in scheme for implementation.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

JLF to take Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's loan account to S4A

Company says proposal for sale of its co-generation power business has been shelved

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar today said that the Joint Lenders' Forum decided that company's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets' (S4A).

Company says proposal for sale of its co-generation power business has been shelved.

Company says bankers shall evaluate and formulate resolution plan as envisaged in scheme for implementation.

image
Business Standard
177 22