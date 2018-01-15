JLL India's Juggy Marwaha to begin second term as executive MD on Jan 22

on Monday announced the appointment of Marwaha as The appointment is effective from January 22, said in a statement. "This is Juggy's second stint with JLL, after a short entrepreneurial hiatus, when he was with global co-working behemoth as its India Lead," it added. He joined in 2013 and was MD (South India) till December 2016. is a in the country with presence in 11 major cities and a staff strength of 9,500.