JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Pixel 2 XL, Honor 6X, LG Q6 & more
Business Standard

JLL India's Juggy Marwaha to begin second term as executive MD on Jan 22

JLL India is a leading property consultant in the country with presence in 11 major cities and a staff strength of 9,500

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Real estate, Property prices, GST

Property consultant JLL India on Monday announced the appointment of Juggy Marwaha as Executive Managing Director. The appointment is effective from January 22, JLL India said in a statement. "This is Juggy's second stint with JLL, after a short entrepreneurial hiatus, when he was with global co-working behemoth WeWork as its India Lead," it added. He joined JLL India in 2013 and was MD (South India) till December 2016. JLL India is a leading property consultant in the country with presence in 11 major cities and a staff strength of 9,500.

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements