Property consultant JLL India on Monday announced the appointment of Juggy Marwaha as Executive Managing Director. The appointment is effective from January 22, JLL India said in a statement. "This is Juggy's second stint with JLL, after a short entrepreneurial hiatus, when he was with global co-working behemoth WeWork as its India Lead," it added. He joined JLL India in 2013 and was MD (South India) till December 2016. JLL India is a leading property consultant in the country with presence in 11 major cities and a staff strength of 9,500.
JLL India's Juggy Marwaha to begin second term as executive MD on Jan 22
Press Trust of India |
