JLR India plans to roll out 10 new products, reports 83% rise in FY18 sales

Tata Motors-owned on Tuesday said it plans to bring 10 new products in India in 2018-19, riding high on 83 per cent jump in sales in the last financial year.

completed 2017-18 with a total sales of 4,609 units against 2,514 units in the previous financial year.

"Our sales for 2017-18 were driven almost equally by the Jaguar and Land Rover brands," India Ltd (JLRIL) President & Managing Director Rohit Suri told PTI.

The company's new products such as the fifth-generation all-new and the New have been received very well in the market.

Besides, other models like Jaguar XE, XF and and Sport and Range Rover Evoque have also done well during the year, he added.

Commenting on the plans for the new financial year, Suri said, "We have 10 product actions lined up for 2018-19. We are not looking to enter completely new segments."



The new products could be facelifts or model year changes, he said without disclosing details.

When asked about sales target for the new financial year, he said was looking at continuing with the momentum and clocking double-digit growth.

The new products lined up for introduction during the year will also help the company maintain sales momentum, he said; however, adding it would be difficult to achieve very high double-digit growth due to increase in prices the following hike in customs duty in the Budget.