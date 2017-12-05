JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

Honor 7X Review: Bezel-less smartphone on a budget
Business Standard

JLR launches limited edition variant of Range Rover at Rs 2.8 crore

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, all new Discovery, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JLR launches limited edition variant of Range Rover at Rs 2.8 crore

Tata Motors owned Jaguar land Rover (JLR)  launched a limited edition variant of Range Rover with price starting at Rs 2.8 crore (ex-showroom).

The limited edition variant 'Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke' is based on long wheelbase variant of Range Rover.

"The exquisite individualisation options gives our discerning customers the opportunity to be a part of a unique automotive experience which gives them the chance to design the look and feel of their vehicle," JLR President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, all new Discovery, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover.

First Published: Tue, December 05 2017. 21:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements