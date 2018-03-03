JUST IN
JLR unveils its first all-electric production vehicle I-PACE in Austria

The company in a statement said that the I-PACE will be built in Plant Graz, Austria

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jaguar I-PACE
Jaguar I-PACE | Photo twitter @JaguarLandRover

The Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Saturday said that it has unveiled its first all-electric production vehicle I-PACE in Austria.

The company in a statement said that the I-PACE will be built in Plant Graz, Austria.

According to the statement, the I-PACE has a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery.

The statement added that I-PACE is on sale now from British pound () 63,495 in the UK and it will make first public debut at Geneva Motor Show on March 6.

First Published: Sat, March 03 2018. 19:57 IST

