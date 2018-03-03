JLR unveils its first all-electric production vehicle I-PACE in Austria

The Tata Motors-owned (JLR) on Saturday said that it has unveiled its first all-electric production vehicle in Austria.



The company in a statement said that the will be built in Plant Graz, Austria.



According to the statement, the has a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery.



Jaguar Land Rover's first all-electric car has been unveiled to the world in a live broadcast. With 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, a range of 480km and zero tailpipe emissions, the new #Jaguar I-PACE is the EV drivers have been waiting for #JaguarElectrifies #IPACE pic.twitter.com/k73wynjzPG — (@JLR_News) March 1, 2018

The statement added that is on sale now from British pound () 63,495 in the UK and it will make first public debut at Geneva Motor Show on March 6.