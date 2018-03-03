JLR unveils its first all-electric production vehicle I-PACE in Austria

-
-
The Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Saturday said that it has unveiled its first all-electric production vehicle I-PACE in Austria.
The company in a statement said that the I-PACE will be built in Plant Graz, Austria.
According to the statement, the I-PACE has a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery.
The statement added that I-PACE is on sale now from British pound () 63,495 in the UK and it will make first public debut at Geneva Motor Show on March 6.
Jaguar Land Rover's first all-electric car has been unveiled to the world in a live broadcast. With 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, a range of 480km and zero tailpipe emissions, the new #Jaguar I-PACE is the EV drivers have been waiting for #JaguarElectrifies #IPACE pic.twitter.com/k73wynjzPG— Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) March 1, 2018