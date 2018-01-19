JM Financial's Q3 up over 41% at Rs 1.6 bn, total income touches Rs 8 bn

on Friday reported a 41.73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.6 billion for the third quarter ended December 31, of 2017-18. Net profit after tax, minority interest and share of associates stood at Rs 1.18 billion in October-December quarter of the 2016-17. The firm's total income in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose nearly 41 per cent to Rs 8.37 billion as against Rs 5.93 billion, the company said in a statement. The AUM of the company's wealth management business stood at Rs 319 billion (excluding custody assets) as on December 31 as compared to Rs 223 billion in the same period a year ago. Under the fund-based of business of the company, the lending book of Products stood at Rs 70.43 billion as on December 31, 2017. Out of this corporate credit and structured financing stood at Rs 27.66 billion, capital market lending book was Rs 23.80 billion and the lending at Rs 18.97 billion. The average AUM of our mutual fund schemes during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 stood at Rs 166 billion.

This comprised of Rs 114 billion in equity schemes and Rs 51.74 billion in debt schemes.