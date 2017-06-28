Company
Business Standard

JNPT, India's largest container port, hit by global ransomware attack

The terminal impacted is operated by Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Operations at one of three terminals at India's largest container port JNPT, on the outskirts of India's commercial hub of Mumbai, have been disrupted by the global ransomware attack, the port said on Wednesday.

The terminal impacted is operated by Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, which said separately on Tuesday that the cyber attack had caused outages in its computer systems globally.

The attack, similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month, also affected computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukranian banks and multinational firms.

The Indian port has been trying to clear containers manually, but operational capacity has dropped to a third at the terminal, Anil Diggikar, chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), told Reuters.

"This is fallout of global cyber attack. We are hopeful that operations will normalise in a day," he said.

Containers are piling up outside the port due to delay in loading and unloading at Gateway Terminals India, he said.

 

 

