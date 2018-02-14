Job offers at IIM-A: Bharti Airtel top recruiter in Cluster 2

After Strategy and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiters in cluster-one, and Tata Administrative Services (TAS) were the top that made offers in cluster two of the final placements process of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). In terms of offers, while Airtel extended 10, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), TAS made seven. IIM-A, which follows a cluster system of final placements process, where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals, saw five cohorts in cluster two. The cohorts comprised sectors like consumer goods, consumer services, consumer electronics, retail B2B, and advisory consulting. Apart from the two, the other regular consumer goods, services and electronics recruiters included Asian Paints, HUL, L’Oréal, Mondelez, Nestlé, Reckitt Benckiser and Samsung. Recruiters in the general management and leadership cohort comprised C K Birla Group, JSW Group and RPG Group, while the advisory consulting cohort consisted of firms like EY, Protiviti Global and PwC among others. Earlier, the first cluster of the final placement process for the PGP class of 2018 had comprised three cohorts of firms from investment banking and markets, management consulting and private equity, venture capital and hedge funds. Recruiters in cluster one included regulars like Strategy, A T Kearney, Bain & Co, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman and The Boston Consulting Group. Among these, while Strategy made the highest number of offers, at 17, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), BCG made 15 offers. The third cluster is scheduled to be conducted on February 16, 2018.