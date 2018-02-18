Joveo's AI-driven platform is reaching out to job seeker with skill sets

Joveo’s artificial intelligence-driven job-advertising technology platform is capable of reaching out to an employment seeker with skill sets, writes B Dasarath Reddy “Great salaries and perks — one of the great paymasters in Hyderabad,” reads a Glassdoor review posted by an anonymous employee. The description gives the impression the paymaster belongs to the pharma or technology sector.

But the truth is that this employee works for a two-year-old start-up called Joveo. Besides paying its tiny team salaries that can make Google employees envious, ...