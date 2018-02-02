JSPL cites iron ore supply bottleneck, wants Odisha to reopen closed mines

The Odisha government needs to take up the issue of closed mines with the Centre and ensure their resumption through Ordinance or other means, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) chairman said in Bhubaneswar. “The is facing difficulties in supply as price has gone up by about 100 per cent. The Odisha government should take up the issue with Union government to open and run the closed mines through ordinance or other means, so that production increase and its price comes down,” Jindal said. Closure of mines in Odisha and the consequent hike in prices has hurt the steel industry, which is already importing coal and limestone. If is to be imported, then the in Odisha will not survive. Except three steel companies, all others have become insolvent and have gone to (National Company Law Tribunal). If the price of is not brought down, it will impact these (the surviving) three too”, Jindal said. “ has invested more than Rs 33,000 crore (Rs 330 billion) at Angul. If we can’t get at affordable prices, how will the company become competitive and sustain the thousands of jobs that have been created? If mines become operational, lakhs of people will get employment, the state government will also get royalty and funds will flow in (District Mineral Foundation).

So it is very important to make the closed mines operational as soon as possible”, he added.