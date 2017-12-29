JSPL heads for turnaround next year

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), which had underperformed larger peers Tata Steel and JSW Steel in recent years, has emerged as a strong performer on the bourses in FY18 so far. The share price is up three-fold in a year, with 70 per cent gain coming in the current financial year, led by marked improvement in the steel business.

Though its power segment remains a laggard, in the absence of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), improvement in its steel segment should be enough to lift sentiment further. With the steel cycle turning favourable after ...