JSPL Q3 net loss narrows 39% to Rs 2.76 bn, total expenses at Rs 73 bn

Jindal Steel and Power on Thursday said its consolidated net loss narrowed by 39 per cent to Rs 2.76 billion in the third quarter ended December 31. The Naveen Jindal-led firm had posted a net loss of Rs 4.55 billion in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Its total income increased to Rs 69.93 billion during the quarter under review as against Rs 57.87 billion in the same period previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. The firm's total expenses were at Rs 73.16 billion as against Rs 63.73 billion a year ago. Part of the $18 billion OP Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Shares of the company today ended 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 280.10 per unit on BSE.
