JSPL sells oxygen plant assets at Raigarh, Angul units for Rs 1,121 crore

“Under the transaction, JSPL
has divested its Oxygen Plant Assets
at its integrated steel plants at Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) and Angul (Odisha), and received a total consideration (inclusive of taxes) of Rs 1,121 crore. JSPL
and SREI
Equipment Finance Ltd have also entered into a Lease Back agreement of the Oxygen Plant Assets
for continued operations by JSPL
for manufacturing of steel at the respective plants,” the company said in a statement.
The move would make JSPL
an Asset-Light company and enhance its cost efficiencies.
“JSPL
will continue to manage these cutting-edge oxygen plant capacities for its 9.6 MTPA domestic steel plants under a Lease Back agreement, thereby retaining full operational control,” Naushad A Ansari, CEO – Steel Business, JSPL
said in the statement.
The company has commissioned the 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) blast furnace in the last quarter, which marks the completion of its 6 MTPA integrated steel plant at Angul (Odisha). It is also operating 3.6 MTPA integrated steel plant at Raigarh (Chhattisgarh).
Meanwhile, the company's long-serving managing director and group CEO Ravi Uppal announced his exit from JSPL, last month.
The debt-laden firm had defaulted in December on interest payment on non-convertible debentures.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is currently trading at Rs 158.1, up by 3.74% from its previous closing of Rs 152.4 on the BSE.
