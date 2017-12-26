JSPL successfully completes Basic Oxygen Furnace in Odisha plant

& Power Ltd (JSPL) has successfully completed a 250 tonne (BOF), marking the completion of its six million tonne per annum (mtpa) integrated steel project at Angul (Odisha).

With the completion of the new steelmaking facility, will utilise the full capacity of its four mtpa blast furnace, the largest in the country. The BOF will also enable the company to achieve significantly higher cost-effectiveness and efficiencies in steel making.

"With the successful completion of the BOF today, the Angul steel complex will now achieve optimal efficiencies in terms of cost and operation. We congratulate JSPL's Angul team for completing the BOF within the prescribed time frame," Naveen Jindal, chairman of said.

The 250-tonne BOF will produce three million tonnes of high-grade steel per annum. For the first time in the country, has deployed the innovative Dry Gas Cleaning System, which is superior in terms of environment-friendliness as compared to the Wet Gas Cleaning Plant.

"Adoption of Dry Gas Cleaning System reiterates JSPL's commitment to green technology," said D K Saraogi, executive director, and head of the company's Angul plant.

claimed the new steel making facility is amongst the most energy-efficient installations in the world as it significantly lowers energy consumption and generating converter gas that can power other units of the steel complex.

The Dry Gas Cleaning System, with nil effluent generation capabilities, and full utilization of slag for various purposes further strengthens the zero discharge features of the plant. has partnered with the SMS Group for engineering and supply of key BOF equipment.

had commissioned the country's largest blast furnace of 4554 cubic meters (four mtpa capacity) in August 2017. The company's Angul steelmaking complex has been established at an investment of Rs 33,000 crore. The BOF is the last major installation at the six mtpa integrated steel plant, marking the completion of JSPL's expansion and capital expenditure programme.

JSPL, part of the $18 billion diversified O P Jindal Group, has operations spanning Asia, Africa and Australia. It has a product portfolio catering to markets across the steel value chain. provides employment opportunities to over 50,000 Indians and anchors a socio-economic ecosystem of over 100,000 families.