JSW Cement plans to raise West Bengal production capacity to 3.6 mtpa

Cement plans to increase the production capacity in West Bengal from 2.4 mtpa to 3.6 mtpa besides a captive power plant in the same location, a top company official said today. "The current installed capacity at the Salboni plant is 2.4 mtpa.

We plan to build another 1.2 mtpa capacity for which another Rs 3 billion will be spent", MD of Cement Parth told reporters here. The construction would start six months from now, he said. The company has already started commercial production at Salboni in August, said, adding an investment of Rs 8 billion had gone to build the 2.4 mtpa capacity. Presently, the total installed capacity of Cement pan-India stood at 11.6 mtpa, he said. said that Cement would bid for the assets of Binani Cement and Kalyanpur Cement which were with the NCLT for a resolution. He said that would partner with private equity to bid for the assets of Binani Cement having a capacity of 11 mtpa. The capacity of Kalyanpur Cement in Bihar was one mtpa. said the vision was to build a cement capacity of 20 mtpa by 2020. At the Salboni plant, the company so far has given jobs to 155 people of the land losers family from whom the land had been taken. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would inaugurate the Salboni plant tomorrow. The company had also got into a contract with the state government for managing the super speciality hospital at Salboni as a private partner. said another Rs 1 billion would be spent on the 18 MW captive power plant.