Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Infosys cites activist shareholders as risk factor in SEC filing
Business Standard

Prashant Jain, who shone at JSW Steel, is new Jt MD & CEO at JSW Energy

Man who raised $1 bn for JSW Steel, helped it acquire Ispat Industries, will report to Sajjan Jindal

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Prashant Jain, JSW, JSW Energy, JSW Group
Newly appointed Joint MD and CEO of JSW Energy, Prashant Jain. Photo: http://www.jsw.in

JSW Energy on Tuesday appointed Prashant Jain as its joint managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective June 16, 2017.

Jain will be based out of Mumbai office and will report to Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group.

"Prashant Jain brings with him vast experience across different functional areas, which he can apply in this new role with fresh perspective and vision. The entire leadership team looks forward to working with Prashant and wishes him the very best in his new role," the company release quoted Sajjan Jindal as saying.

Jain's role will include setting strategy for JSW Energy, developing and executing strategic and business planning activities and oversee all aspects of the company's business, thereby, ensuring that JSW Energy continues to be recognised as one of the fastest growing players in the energy sector.

Some of the notable achievements of Jain with JSW Group include steering the strategic collaboration with JFE, raising over $1 billion in JSW Steel and helping JSW Steel in the acquisition of Ispat Industries — now JSW Steel Dolvi Unit.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Prashant Jain, who shone at JSW Steel, is new Jt MD & CEO at JSW Energy

Man who raised $1 bn for JSW Steel, helped it acquire Ispat Industries, will report to Sajjan Jindal

JSW Energy today said it has appointed Prashant Jain as its joint managing director and chief executive officer, effective 16th June, 2017.Jain will be based out of Mumbai office and will report to Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group."Prashant Jain brings with him vast experience across different functional areas which he can apply in this new role with fresh perspective and vision. The entire leadership team looks forward to working with Prashant and wishes him the very best in his new role," the company release quoted Sajjan Jindal as saying.Jain's role will include setting strategy for JSW Energy, developing and executing strategic and business planning activities and oversee all aspects of the company's business thereby ensuring that JSW Energy continues to be recognized as one of the fastest growing players in the energy sector.Some of his notable achievements of Jain with the JSW Group include steering the strategic collaboration with JFE, raising over $1 billion in JSW Steel ..
JSW Energy on Tuesday appointed Prashant Jain as its joint managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective June 16, 2017.

Jain will be based out of Mumbai office and will report to Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group.

"Prashant Jain brings with him vast experience across different functional areas, which he can apply in this new role with fresh perspective and vision. The entire leadership team looks forward to working with Prashant and wishes him the very best in his new role," the company release quoted Sajjan Jindal as saying.

Jain's role will include setting strategy for JSW Energy, developing and executing strategic and business planning activities and oversee all aspects of the company's business, thereby, ensuring that JSW Energy continues to be recognised as one of the fastest growing players in the energy sector.

Some of the notable achievements of Jain with JSW Group include steering the strategic collaboration with JFE, raising over $1 billion in JSW Steel and helping JSW Steel in the acquisition of Ispat Industries — now JSW Steel Dolvi Unit.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Prashant Jain, who shone at JSW Steel, is new Jt MD & CEO at JSW Energy

Man who raised $1 bn for JSW Steel, helped it acquire Ispat Industries, will report to Sajjan Jindal

JSW Energy on Tuesday appointed Prashant Jain as its joint managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective June 16, 2017.

Jain will be based out of Mumbai office and will report to Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group.

"Prashant Jain brings with him vast experience across different functional areas, which he can apply in this new role with fresh perspective and vision. The entire leadership team looks forward to working with Prashant and wishes him the very best in his new role," the company release quoted Sajjan Jindal as saying.

Jain's role will include setting strategy for JSW Energy, developing and executing strategic and business planning activities and oversee all aspects of the company's business, thereby, ensuring that JSW Energy continues to be recognised as one of the fastest growing players in the energy sector.

Some of the notable achievements of Jain with JSW Group include steering the strategic collaboration with JFE, raising over $1 billion in JSW Steel and helping JSW Steel in the acquisition of Ispat Industries — now JSW Steel Dolvi Unit.

image
Business Standard
177 22