JSW Energy cancels Rs 2,700 cr purchase of JPVL Bina plant over deal delay

Sajjan Jindal-led on Monday said its deal with to acquire 500 MW is terminated following the lapse of time for completion of the transaction yesterday.



"With the elapsing of the Long Stop Date, the proposed acquisition of the Bina project stands terminated," said in BSE filing today.



further said that the consummation of this transaction was subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent.In May 2017, had informed BSE that the Long Stop Date (i.e. the indicative time period for completion of the acquisition) was extended from May 31, 2017 to December 31, 2017.In July 2016, had informed BSE about the company agreeing to acquire the 500MW (2x250 MW) thermal power plant located at Bina, District Sagar in Madhya Pradesh from Ltd (JPVL) at base enterprise value of Rs 2,700 crore.