JSW Group plans to make electric vehicles by 2020

JSW Group, a conglomerate with interests in metals to power generation, plans to venture into by 2020 on expectations the government will promote such vehicles and falling battery prices will make them more affordable.

The Mumbai-based group will set up the electric-vehicle business on its own and initially buy batteries from suppliers, Chairman Sajjan Jindal, 57, said in an interview with BloombergQuint at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It would consider setting up a joint venture for making batteries in the longer term, he said without providing details.

Jindal is targeting a segment of the auto industry that’s witnessing a spate of new entrants, encouraged by state support in countries like China and consumer interest in manufacturers such as Inc. In India, Mahindra & Mahindra is the only automaker that sells a fully electric car, while companies including India and offer hybrid versions.

“As a boy I was always very keen to build cars, but it never happened as I was very late into the game, and thank god for that, I would have gone into engine-based car and probably I would have failed,” said Jindal. “Now there is a great opportunity, there is a new technology. And I believe we can do a great job. We can build a nice and interesting electric car in India.”

Jindal said he expects the government to take steps to support the electric vehicle industry, as India has an excess of electricity and shortage of petroleum products. He said his son Parth will focus on electric two-wheelers as a separate business and may introduce them ahead of cars.

The group is likely to forge a joint venture for the electric two-wheeler business, he said, declining to provide details.