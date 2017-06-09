JSW Infra frontrunner to buy APM Terminals' stake in Gujarat Pipavav Port

The Sajjan Jindal-led was the best contender for acquiring APM Terminals' 43.01 per cent stake in Port, sources close to the development said on Friday.

is seeking to exit and has approached various players to buy its stake. Sources said could be most interested in the acquisition.





“ will be ready to pay a premium to acquire the stake in This acquisition will help it in automatically being listed on the stock exchanges,” a banking source told Business Standard.

To a query from Business Standard, a spokesperson for Port said, "We do not comment on speculative " An email to remained unanswered.

is planning an initial public offering in 2019-20. Its ports and terminals in Maharashtra and Goa have a capacity of 33 million tonnes, which the company plans to raise to 200 million tonnes within the next four years. recently completed its capacity expansion, taking its container throughput handling capacity to 1.35 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) from 850,000 TEU. The port handles containers, bulk, liquid and roll-on/roll-off cargo. With a 43.01 per cent stake, is the largest shareholder in

“For JSW Infrastructure, fits into its plan of port expansion, geographical as well as segment-wise,” another source said.

Through this acquisition, will acquire a much-needed presence in the container business. Also, the company will gain a presence in Gujarat, the state that draws the most maritime cargo.

A report last month had said was a contender for Gujarat Pipavav, but both denied the development. “Adani may have the money, but with its recent of acquisition of the Dhamra port and its greenfield port at Vizhinjam in Kerala, the company may not burden its balance sheet further,” said the banking source.