JSW Infra frontrunner to buy APM Terminals' stake in Gujarat Pipavav Port

The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Infrastructure
was the best contender for acquiring APM Terminals' 43.01 per cent stake in Gujarat Pipavav
Port, sources close to the development said on Friday.
“JSW Infrastructure
will be ready to pay a premium to acquire the stake in Gujarat Pipavav.
This acquisition will help it in automatically being listed on the stock exchanges,” a banking source told Business Standard.
JSW Infrastructure
is planning an initial public offering in 2019-20. Its ports and terminals in Maharashtra and Goa have a capacity of 33 million tonnes, which the company plans to raise to 200 million tonnes within the next four years. Gujarat Pipavav
recently completed its capacity expansion, taking its container throughput handling capacity to 1.35 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) from 850,000 TEU. The port handles containers, bulk, liquid and roll-on/roll-off cargo. With a 43.01 per cent stake, APM Terminals
is the largest shareholder in Gujarat Pipavav.
“For JSW Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav
fits into its plan of port expansion, geographical as well as segment-wise,” another source said.
Through this acquisition, JSW Infrastructure
will acquire a much-needed presence in the container business. Also, the company will gain a presence in Gujarat, the state that draws the most maritime cargo.
A news
report last month had said Adani Ports
was a contender for Gujarat Pipavav, but both companies
denied the development. “Adani may have the money, but with its recent of acquisition of the Dhamra port and its greenfield port at Vizhinjam in Kerala, the company may not burden its balance sheet further,” said the banking source.
