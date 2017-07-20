JSW keen on Bhushan, Monnet, even Essar Steel

The Sajjan Jindal-controlled JSW
Steel is “very keen” on Bhushan
Steel and Monnet
Ispat, and at the right price, might even consider buying Essar Steel.
Asked about the companies
facing insolvency proceedings and JSW
Steel’s interest in them, Sajjan Jindal’s son, Parth Jindal, said, “We are very keen on Monnet
and Bhushan.
” Jindal is, however, not on the board of JSW
Steel. His portfolio of businesses comprises cement, paints and sports, among others.
In the city to launch JSW
Cement in West Bengal, Jindal said Essar Steel
would also be attractive at the right price. He, however, pointed out that JSW
Steel would be able to acquire either Bhushan
Steel or Essar Steel, apart from Monnet
Ispat. Monnet
Ispat has 1.2 million tonnes of steel-making capacity, Bhushan
Steel 5 million tonnes and Essar Steel
10 million tonnes. In 2015-16, Bhushan
Steel had net sales of Rs 11,803 crore and a total debt of Rs 44,478 crore; Essar Steel
had net sales of Rs 14,381 crore and a total debt of Rs 37,284; and Monnet
Ispat had net sales of Rs 1,843 crore and a total debt of Rs 8,944 crore. JSW
Steel was the lone bidder for Monnet
Ispat, one of the first companies
in which lending banks had converted their debt into equity as part of strategic debt restructuring. That was in February, much before banks filed for insolvency in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on a directive by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The lenders found the 75-80 per cent haircut implicit in the JSW
Steel offer steep. Jindal said JSW
Steel would revise its offer for Monnet
Ispat.
The revised proposal, however, would have to come once the bidding process for Monnet
started, indicated sources close to the development.
“Our proposal for Bhushan
Steel has not been rejected,” he added. He said that buying Bhushan
Steel was a preferable to buying Essar Steel
because of its location. JSW
Steel had approached banks earlier with a proposal to take over Rs 20,000-22,000 crore of Bhushan
Steel’s debt but did not make much headway. Bankers are seeking international investors for Bhushan
Steel and Essar Steel.
The NCLT on Wednesday reserved its order in the matter between State Bank of India and Bhushan
Steel. The Essar Steel
hearing in the NCLT is scheduled for July 24 while the Monnet
Ispat case has been admitted by the NCLT.
JSW
Steel has a target of 40 million tonnes steel-making capacity, up from 18 million tonnes now. Among other plans, Parth Jindal said the group would invest $350 million in its US steel mills.
The US mills were bought for $1 billion a decade ago and have been languishing.
