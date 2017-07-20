JSW keen on Bhushan, Monnet, even Essar Steel

The Sajjan Jindal-controlled Steel is “very keen” on Steel and Ispat, and at the right price, might even consider buying Asked about the facing insolvency proceedings and Steel’s interest in them, Sajjan Jindal’s son, Parth Jindal, said, “We are very keen on and ” Jindal is, however, not on the board of Steel. His portfolio of businesses comprises cement, paints and sports, among others.

In the city to launch Cement in West Bengal, Jindal said would also be attractive at the right price. He, however, pointed out that Steel would be able to acquire either Steel or Essar Steel, apart from Ispat. Ispat has 1.2 million tonnes of steel-making capacity, Steel 5 million tonnes and 10 million tonnes. In 2015-16, Steel had net sales of Rs 11,803 crore and a total debt of Rs 44,478 crore; had net sales of Rs 14,381 crore and a total debt of Rs 37,284; and Ispat had net sales of Rs 1,843 crore and a total debt of Rs 8,944 crore. Steel was the lone bidder for Ispat, one of the first in which lending banks had converted their debt into equity as part of strategic debt restructuring. That was in February, much before banks filed for insolvency in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on a directive by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The lenders found the 75-80 per cent haircut implicit in the Steel offer steep. Jindal said Steel would revise its offer for Ispat.

The revised proposal, however, would have to come once the bidding process for started, indicated sources close to the development.

“Our proposal for Steel has not been rejected,” he added. He said that buying Steel was a preferable to buying because of its location. Steel had approached banks earlier with a proposal to take over Rs 20,000-22,000 crore of Steel’s debt but did not make much headway. Bankers are seeking international investors for Steel and

The NCLT on Wednesday reserved its order in the matter between State Bank of India and Steel. The hearing in the NCLT is scheduled for July 24 while the Ispat case has been admitted by the NCLT.

Steel has a target of 40 million tonnes steel-making capacity, up from 18 million tonnes now. Among other plans, Parth Jindal said the group would invest $350 million in its US steel mills.

The US mills were bought for $1 billion a decade ago and have been languishing.