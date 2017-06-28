JSW loans to loss-making entity co-owned by Sajjan Jindal's wife draw ire

-
JSW Holdings, a listed firm which owns shares in group companies led by Sajjan Jindal, has lent Rs 75 crore to a loss-making private company owned by his wife Sangita Jindal and proposes to lend another Rs 25 crore this fiscal.
It is proposing to pledge shares of JSW Steel it owns to fund these and other related party loans to two other family owned firms. JSW Techno Projects Management is 99 per cent owned by Sangita Jindal, while Unity Advisory Services and SJD Advisory Services are controlled by Sajjan Jindal Family Trust (a Trust whose beneficiaries are Shri Sajjan Jindal along with his family members).
JSW Holdings has put these transactions for shareholder approval in the annual general meeting scheduled on Saturday. Proxy advisory firm Stakeholders' Empowerment Services (SES) has asked shareholders to vote against these transactions citing lack of transparency and other corporate governance concerns. Several mutual funds and some foreign portfolio investors hold shares in the company.
A JSW spokesperson did not offer comments on an email query sent on Monday and subsequent follow ups through phone.
"The company being a Core Investment Company, the transactions with respect to granting of loans to group companies are in ordinary course. However, the company is providing loans in the guise of group companies to company owned by the wife of promoter. SES is of the view that the company is transferring benefit to the promoters of the company at the cost of non-controlling shareholders. Further, the company has not disclosed the purpose/objective of utilisation of loans by JSW Techno Projects Management Limited," SES said in its report.
Financial position of the borrowing company has not been disclosed. As per last available data in respect of one of the borrowing company has negative net-worth and this fact is not disclosed to shareholders. SES finds total lack of transparency and transaction to be abusive in nature and against interest of minority shareholders.
The company is also seeking fresh approval to pledge shares up to 60 million shares (existing pledge 109.57million ) of JSW Steel to secure financial facilities to be availed by the three family companies and their subsidiaries and ratification of a pledge of another 65 million shares for loans already availed.
The pledge shall result in a cumulative liability of around Rs 3,400 crore considering market price of JSW Steel around Rs 200 levels. These pledges may be invoked in case of defaults by the loss making family firms. "This may result in substantial loss for the shareholders of JSW Holdings Limited while the benefit of finance facilities will be enjoyed by promoters of JTPML, UASPL, SASPL, JPL & SWML. SES believes that as the Company is pledging these shares of JSW Steel as security for loans/ financial facilities availed by Promoter group Companies, the same may adversely affect the rights of the non-controlling shareholders of the Company in case the pledge is invoked by the Lenders in case of default."
Further, the company has also not given any rationale for pledging substantial amount of its investments. SES report said that even the Board would have evaluated all the relevant aspects with respect to the pledge and prudence of extending such facility. If that was the case, there was no reason why the same should not be shared with the shareholders as well, so that the shareholders too can take an informed decision. "If not then Board must answer question as to on what basis they take such decisions," the proxy firm argued.
|Financial position of JSW Techno Projects (in Rs crore)
|Year ending
|Turnover
|Loss
|31-03-2014
|219
|35.39
|31-03-2015
|137
|181
|Half Year ending September 2017
|76.48
|93.3
|Accumulated loss as on 30th September, 2015 was Rs 356 Crore
|Source: SES report dated June 20
