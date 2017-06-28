JSW loans to loss-making entity co-owned by Sajjan Jindal's wife draw ire

JSW Holdings, a listed firm which owns shares in group led by Sajjan Jindal, has lent Rs 75 crore to a loss-making private company owned by his wife and proposes to lend another Rs 25 crore this fiscal.

It is proposing to pledge shares of it owns to fund these and other related party loans to two other family owned firms. Projects Management is 99 per cent owned by Sangita Jindal, while Unity Advisory Services and SJD Advisory Services are controlled by Family Trust (a Trust whose beneficiaries are Shri along with his family members).

has put these transactions for shareholder approval in the annual general meeting scheduled on Saturday. Proxy advisory firm Stakeholders' Empowerment Services (SES) has asked shareholders to vote against these transactions citing lack of transparency and other corporate governance concerns. Several mutual funds and some foreign portfolio investors hold shares in the company.

A JSW spokesperson did not offer comments on an email query sent on Monday and subsequent follow ups through phone.

"The company being a Core Investment Company, the transactions with respect to granting of loans to group are in ordinary course. However, the company is providing loans in the guise of group to company owned by the wife of promoter. is of the view that the company is transferring benefit to the promoters of the company at the cost of non-controlling shareholders. Further, the company has not disclosed the purpose/objective of utilisation of loans by Projects Management Limited," said in its report.

Financial position of the borrowing company has not been disclosed. As per last available data in respect of one of the borrowing company has negative net-worth and this fact is not disclosed to shareholders. finds total lack of transparency and transaction to be abusive in nature and against interest of minority shareholders.

The company is also seeking fresh approval to pledge shares up to 60 million shares (existing pledge 109.57million ) of to secure financial facilities to be availed by the three family and their subsidiaries and ratification of a pledge of another 65 million shares for loans already availed.

The pledge shall result in a cumulative liability of around Rs 3,400 crore considering market price of around Rs 200 levels. These pledges may be invoked in case of defaults by the loss making family firms. "This may result in substantial loss for the shareholders of Limited while the benefit of finance facilities will be enjoyed by promoters of JTPML, UASPL, SASPL, JPL & SWML. believes that as the Company is pledging these shares of as security for loans/ financial facilities availed by Promoter group Companies, the same may adversely affect the rights of the non-controlling shareholders of the Company in case the pledge is invoked by the Lenders in case of default."

Further, the company has also not given any rationale for pledging substantial amount of its investments. report said that even the Board would have evaluated all the relevant aspects with respect to the pledge and prudence of extending such facility. If that was the case, there was no reason why the same should not be shared with the shareholders as well, so that the shareholders too can take an informed decision. "If not then Board must answer question as to on what basis they take such decisions," the proxy firm argued.