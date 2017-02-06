JSW looking to invest in LNG biz

Major players have expressed interest in such projects after government cut Customs duty

The JSW Group wishes to explore investment options in liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to two investment bankers. The Sajjan Jindal-promoted group, also the country’s largest steel maker, plans a foray into a regasification terminal, where imported natural gas can be received in the form of LNG. Many companies and investment entities are showing interest in the LNG segment. The predominant player is Petronet LNG (PLL), a joint sector company of GAIL and other government-controlled oil marketing companies. Tata Realty and Infrastructure, Adani Group and ...

Amritha Pillay