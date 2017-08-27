JSW makes another dash for troubled Italian steel mill

Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel is making a fresh attempt to buy Italian steel mill, Aferpi, formerly known as Lucchini, from its new owners, the Cevital Group. It is understood that JSW Steel is in discussion with the management of Aferpi for buying the plant in Italy. An email sent to JSW Steel went unanswered. JSW Steel had bid for Lucchini in 2014, when it was placed under special administration after being declared insolvent, but the deal didn’t finally materialise. Lucchini had a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes (mt) and owned a blast furnace, a ...