JSW, Piramal-Bain may bid as one for Bhushan Power

Sajjan Jindal-controlled JSW Steel is likely to partner Piramal-Bain fund in an effort to make a joint bid for the unlisted Bhushan Power and Steel, currently undergoing insolvency. An e-mail to JSW officials remained unanswered, and a Piramal group spokesperson didn't respond to messages. JSW Steel is among the six companies selected from the EoI submission stage. Others selected are: Tata Steel, Vedanta, AION Capital, an investor from the UAE and Bhushan Power & Steel’s promoter Sanjay Singal. Mahender Kumar Khandelwal, insolvency professional for ...