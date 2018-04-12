JSW Steel-AION Capital emerges successful bidder for Monnet Ispat

JSW Steel- has emerged as the successful bidder to acquire bankrupt Monnet Ispat and Energy (MIEL), according to a regulatory filing.

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd, which is undergoing proceedings, had on Tuesday approved the resolution plan submitted by the only bidder Sajjan Jindal's along with

"The consortium has been declared as the successful resolution applicant by the Committee of Creditors of MIEL on April 10, 2018, and has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) dated April 12, 2018," said in a statement.

Limited and AION Investments Private II Limited (AION) had submitted a bid for Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited (MIEL) under the corporate resolution process of the and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

"The consortium has accepted the terms of the LoI. The closure of the transaction shall be subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, including from the National Company Law Tribunal and the Competition Commission of India," said.

The resolution process of the company began on July 18, 2017. The resolution plan, submitted jointly by and AION Capital, was the only offer that Monnet Ispat and Energy received on December 23 -- the last date for the submission of the bids.

was the first stressed company to get resolution plans from prospective bidders. It was among the 12 NPAs referred by the Reserve Bank of India for proceedings. The company owes more than Rs 10,000 crore to its lenders.

Besides MIEL, along with NuMetal had submitted bids for Essar Steel, another steel firm under proceedings, on April 2.

is a part of the diversified $12 billion JSW Group, which has presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports.

is the leading integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 MTPA. JSW Steel's plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.