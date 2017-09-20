JSW Steel looks for partners in Bhushan Steel bid

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is in talks with multiple investors for its proposed Bhushan Steel bid. Discussions are on with Piramal-Bain Fund, JFE Steel Corporation and private equity (PE) firm KKR. An email sent to JSW Steel officials went unanswered, while KKR didn’t respond. A Piramal group spokesperson said, “We don’t comment on market speculation.” Sources said JSW Steel was likely to bid “aggressively” for Bhushan Steel. The PE players, who would provide the funding, could exit a few years later, while JFE Steel could be a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?