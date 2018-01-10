JSW Steel posts record crude steel output at 4.11 MT in Sept-Dec period

Private sector has reported its highest-ever in the October-December quarter of this fiscal at 4.11 million tonnes (MT). " reported 4.11 million tonne of crude steel production during Q3 FY 2017-18, 7 per cent growth over corresponding quarter of FY 2016-17," the company said in filing to the BSE. It is the highest ever quarterly crude steel production, the firm added. The company's crude steel production was at 3.86 MT during the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. During the third quarter of the ongoing financial year, the production of flat products fell by 1 per cent to 2.82 MT from 2.83 MT in the year-ago period. The long products output at 0.88 MT was up 18 per cent as compared to 0.74 MT during the three-month period of the last financial year. Shares of the company today ended 0.11 per cent up at Rs 283.40 apiece on the BSE.