JSW Steel posts record crude steel output at 4.11 MT in Sept-Dec period

-
ALSO READJSW Steel: Firm profit outlook will help sustain sentiment Steel firms set to shine in New Year Looking at acquisitions to maximise steel output: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao JSW Steel may source iron ore from merchant miners for Odisha plant Flat producer JSW Steel to churn higher margins as against state-owned SAIL
-
Private sector JSW Steel has reported its highest-ever quarterly crude steel production in the October-December quarter of this fiscal at 4.11 million tonnes (MT). "JSW Steel reported 4.11 million tonne of crude steel production during Q3 FY 2017-18, 7 per cent growth over corresponding quarter of FY 2016-17," the company said in filing to the BSE. It is the highest ever quarterly crude steel production, the firm added. The company's crude steel production was at 3.86 MT during the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. During the third quarter of the ongoing financial year, the production of flat products fell by 1 per cent to 2.82 MT from 2.83 MT in the year-ago period. The long products output at 0.88 MT was up 18 per cent as compared to 0.74 MT during the three-month period of the last financial year. Shares of the company today ended 0.11 per cent up at Rs 283.40 apiece on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU