JSW Steel Q2 profit up 27% to Rs 839 cr, misses estimates

producer Ltd reported a 27 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, though it missed analysts' expectations.

Net profit for the second quarter ending on September 30 rose to Rs 839 crore ($129.6 million) from Rs 659 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected net profit of Rs 1,076 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 64.7375 Indian rupees)