JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

BlackBuck ESOP holders have a reason to rejoice

Welspun Enterprises clocks net profit of Rs 17.2 crore in Q2
Business Standard

JSW Steel Q2 profit up 27% to Rs 839 cr, misses estimates

Analysts on average had expected net profit of Rs 1,076 crore

Reuters 

JSW
.

Steel producer JSW Steel Ltd reported a 27 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, though it missed analysts' expectations.

Net profit for the second quarter ending on September 30 rose to Rs 839 crore ($129.6 million) from Rs 659 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected net profit of Rs 1,076 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

 

($1 = 64.7375 Indian rupees)
First Published: Tue, October 31 2017. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements