JSW Steel to bid with AION Capital for Monnet Ispat

JSW Steel is joining hands with AION Capital for its Monnet Ispat & Energy bid. Monnet is under insolvency resolution and bidders have been invited to file an expression of interest by Monday. Sources said AION would have a minority stake and provide financial backing. E-mails sent to JSW officials went unanswered and AION didn’t comment. AION, with $825 million in committed capital, was established in a partnership between ICICI Venture and Apollo Global Management. The sources indicated JSW, controlled by Sajjan Jindal, intends to bid for most of the stressed steel ...
