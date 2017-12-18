JUST IN
JSW Techno Projects in definitive agreement for 49% stake in Odisha's BRPL

Company to pick up stake from Aryan Mining and Trading Corporation

Aditi Divekar  |  Mumbai 

JSW Techno Projects

JSW Techno Projects Management on Tuesday announced the execution of a definitive agreement with Brahmani River Pellets (BRPL) to acquire 49 per cent stake from Aryan Mining and Trading Corporation.

In a BSE filing, JSW Techno Projects informed that Odisha-based BRPL is engaged in manufacturing and sale of iron ore pellets. BRPL owns four million tonnes pellet plant, 4.7 million tonnes beneficiation plant and 230-km slurry pipeline connecting the pellet with the beneficiation unit.

JSW Techno Projects Management is a promoter group company with the main objective of rendering project management services, including management consultancy services. It also acts as advisor inter alia in matters relating to finance, organisation, management, commencement or expansion, cost control and technical know-how planning. Additionally, it undertakes strategic long-term investments activity.

 
First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 13:48 IST

