Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 net up three-fold at Rs 660 mn due to higher income

-
ALSO READNew offerings boost for Jubilant FoodWorks As Jubilant FoodWorks cuts costs, staff strength per Domino's store falls Our largest product portfolio upgrade is underway: Jubilant FoodWorks CEO Jubilant to pump in Rs 100 cr in Domino's Pizza, add 50 outlets this year Margin topping adds to Jubilant FoodWorks show
-
Jubilant FoodWorks on Friday reported over three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 660 million for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of higher income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199 million during October-December quarter previous fiscal, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a BSE filing. Total income increased 20.55 per cent to Rs 7.98 billion as against Rs 6.62 billion in the year-ago period. "Our sharp focus on the consumer through a significantly improved product in the form of all new Domino's along with every day value pricing has led to a robust 17.8 per cent Same Store growth (SSG) for Domino's," company's CEO and Whole-time Director Pratik Pota said. Dunkin' Donuts continued on its stated path of break-even with greater focus on donuts and beverages and closure of unprofitable stores, he added. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 6.97 billion as against Rs 6.32 billion in the year-ago period. In another filing, Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chains in India, said it has appointed Prakash C Bisht as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect. The stock was trading 5.06 per cent up at Rs 2,039.75 on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU