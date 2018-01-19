Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 net up three-fold at Rs 660 mn due to higher income

on Friday reported over three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 660 million for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of higher income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199 million during October-December quarter previous fiscal, said in a filing. Total income increased 20.55 per cent to Rs 7.98 billion as against Rs 6.62 billion in the year-ago period. "Our sharp focus on the consumer through a significantly in the form of all new Domino's along with every day value pricing has led to a robust 17.8 per cent Same Store growth (SSG) for Domino's," company's said. Dunkin' Donuts continued on its stated path of break-even with greater focus on donuts and beverages and closure of unprofitable stores, he added. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 6.97 billion as against Rs 6.32 billion in the year-ago period. In another filing, Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chains in India, said it has appointed as the with immediate effect. The stock was trading 5.06 per cent up at Rs 2,039.75 on