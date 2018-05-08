Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net zooms 10-fold to Rs 680 mn on robust online sales

today said its standalone net profit has zoomed over 10- fold to Rs 680 million for the March quarter mainly on account of Domino's product upgrade and robust

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 67.1 million for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to BSE.

Its total income rose to Rs 7925.5 million for the January-March quarter of 2017-18, as against Rs 6163.5 milion in the year-ago period.

"The strong performance in Q4 of FY18 was driven by the success of All New Domino's product upgrade rolled out in August and the traction of the Every Day Value pricing that provides customers attractive value for money," said.

In addition, strong growth in also contributed to overall growth, with now contributing to 63 per cent of delivery sales, it added.

For the entire financial year ended March 2018, the net profit of the company rose to Rs 2064 million. It was Rs 672.5 million in 2016-17.

Its total income for the fiscal year ended March 2018 was at Rs 3,0031.6 million as against Rs 2,5605.5 million in the preceding year.

"FY18 has been a year of transformation for JFL. At the start of the year, we identified and articulated a new strategy for growth, and we are pleased to see that this translated into strong growth through the year, including in Q4," Jubilant FoodWorks Shyam S Bhartia and Co- and Co- said jointly in a statement.

In addition, the company's sharp focus and control on costs as also its progress in reducing Dunkin' Donuts losses led to a healthy increase in profitability, they added.

In a separate filing the company said its board has recommended bonus shares to the holders of equity shares of the company in the proportion of 1:1.

The board has also recommended dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018. Upon approval of issuance of bonus shares, the dividend payout post bonus will work out to be Rs 2.5 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

Shares of were trading 1.47 per cent down at Rs 2,570.95 on BSE in the afternoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)