Jubilant Life gets US regulator approval for anti-inflammatory drug

Sciences Ltd today said it has received the final approval for its generic version of non-steroidal drug, Indocin, from the US health regulator.



The approval for Indomethacin capsules, generic equivalent of of Iroko, is for multiple strengths of 25 mg and 50 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.



Indomethacin capsules are used in treatment of moderate to severe inflammation and reduce pain."This is the seventh approval that we have received from the USFDA during the current financial year," the company said.Sciences has a total of 84 ANDAs for oral solids filed in the US, of which 53 had been approved as on June 30, 2017, it said.