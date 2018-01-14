Jubilant Life receives green nod for Rs 2.5-bn greenfield pesticide project

has received a green nod for setting up a manufacturing unit at Bharuch, at a cost of around Rs 2.5 billion, according to the official document. The proposal is to set up a technical grade pesticide and pesticide-specific intermediate manufacturing facilities having a total production capacity of 32,350 tonnes per annum at a SEZ in Bharuch, In the letter issued to Jubilant Life Sciences, the Union environment ministry has said it has given the environment clearance to the company's greenfield project with some conditions after taking into account experts' views. Among conditions specified, the company has been asked to ensure that total pesticides production for domestic sales should include manufacturing of 10 per cent bio-pesticides and that to be achieved in five years from the date of commissioning of the project. The estimated cost is Rs 2.5 billion for setting up this manufacturing unit in The company has been asked to get 'consent to establish/operate' from the state pollution control board and conform to standards the effluent discharge to deep sea. According to the proposal, the proposed greenbelt pesticide manufacturing unit will be set up on 16,000 square meter of area in the the Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The company has total 20 hectares of area within the SEZ, which is operated by (JIL). The power requirement is estimated to be 4MW, which will be met either through captive generation by the SEZ operator JIL or sourced from grid of Dakshin Vij Company Ltd, the letter added. is engaged in research and manufacturing of synthetic organic chemicals, advanced pharmaceutical ingredients, agri intermediates among others. The company has five state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located at Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh, Nira and Ambernath in Maharashtra, while Samlaya and in