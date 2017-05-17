Jubilant Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic hypertension drug

Company's product is a generic version of Daiichi Sankyo's Azor

Jubilant Life Sciences on Wednesday said it has received approval from the health regulator to market amlodipine and olmesartan medoxomil tablets, used to treat hypertension, in the American market.



Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) final approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil in various strengths from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Jubilant Life Sciences said in a statement.



The company's product is a generic version of Daiichi Sankyo's Azor which is used for the treatment of



"This is the third approval that we have received from the during the current financial year," the Noida-based drug firm said.



As on December 31, 2016, Jubilant had a total of 73 ANDAs for oral solids filed in the US, of which 49 have been approved.



The company's shares were trading marginally down at Rs 760 on the BSE.

Press Trust of India