Jugnoo riding on its B2B product to turn Ebitda-positive

After breaking even, start-up will have enough to pay for expenses, sourced from B2B product

Jugnoo, a hyperlocal start-up offering services rides, ready-to-eat food, grocery and restaurant food delivery, is betting on its business-to-business (B2B) logistics business to break even this year at the Ebitda or operating level. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. In simpler terms, it means Jugnoo’s long-term cash inflow will exceed its long-term cash outflow. Once it breaks even, it will have enough money coming in on time to pay for expenses. Jugnoo hopes to earn revenue of Rs 70 crore in FY18 and turn Ebitda-positive. ...

Ranju Sarkar