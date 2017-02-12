Jugnoo ventures into taxi aggregation business amidst Ola-Uber strike

In the wake of growing agitation among drivers of some prominent cab aggregators, who are now on an indefinite strike, on Sunday announced its foray into the taxi aggregation business, in a bid to address issues faced by taxi drivers.

The auto rickshaw aggregator announced its strategy to diversify its offerings and enter into yet another new vertical comes at a time when drivers are looking for an alternate solution to resolve their earnings and incentive issues.

Drivers empanelled with cab aggregators are upset with the decreasing incentives and are demanding the taxi fares to be increased to make running taxis viable.

The rates offered by cab services are expected to be higher than current operators. will be commencing services in Gurugram at present, aiming to soon expand to other cities as well.

Jugnoo, which started off as an auto rickshaw aggregator, has also expanded into other hyper-local segments like food and grocery delivery recently. It had been contemplating to start the taxi aggregation business and was waiting for the right opportunity to launch the service.

"We at saw a vacuum in the taxi aggregation business. We analysed the issues faced by taxi drivers off late and have come up with a strategy to provide taxi services at prices where drivers do not work at artificially lower rates than their costs. It's a capitalist world where we have to manage expectations of both the customers and drivers together. At the moment, the existing players have not been able to balance this and therefore, we intend to fill in the gaps," said Chinmay Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO,