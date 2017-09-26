Jupiter drives TVS Motor to second spot in scooters

Four years since it was launched, TVS Motor’s Jupiter has become the second most sold two-wheeler brand in the country, edging past Hero but still way behind Honda in the ranking tables. It has notched up four million units in sales thus becoming, as the company claims, the fastest two-wheeler brand to hit the mark. Positioned as a scooter that is convenient and hassle free and targeted at male riders, the company says that it has benefited hugely from improving infrastructure and growing popularity of scooters in rural India. According to market share data by SIAM ...